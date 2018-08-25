Detectives investigation the murder of man found at a flat have been given more time to question two men.

Kevin Shepperson, 39, was discovered with serious injuries at the property on Bloxwich Road South, Willenhall, Walsall, on Wednesday.

He was confirmed dead at the scene by emergency crews who were alerted by a member of the public.

Two 21-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of murder at separate addresses in Walsall on Friday morning.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.