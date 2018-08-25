Image copyright West Midlands Police

Paramedics and rescue teams have been praised for scaling a 200ft (60m) tower to reach a vulnerable man.

He had climbed a telecoms tower on Turners Hill, in the Black Country, on Friday evening.

The initial call to emergency crews described "a male in his 20s up a telegraph pole".

Paramedics and the fire service's rope rescue team overcame their surprise and displayed "amazing heroism" to bring him safely back down.

The rescue mission took three hours.

Tweeting an image of the rescue, which started at about 18:30 BST on Friday, Ch Insp Jack Hadley described it as an "outstanding response to a stranded male in crisis".

Skip Twitter post by @JackHadleyWMP Outstanding response to a stranded male in crisis last night. Amazing heroism shown by @WMASHART & WM Fire service specialist rope rescue teams working together to rescue the man. Glad to say the brilliant response meant he got down safely & is now being supported. #muchrespect! pic.twitter.com/6plV1tRrls — Ch Insp Jack Hadley (@JackHadleyWMP) August 25, 2018 Report

The rescued man is now in the care of a mental health team, paramedics said.

There are two towers at the site, a metal lattice TV transmitter and the telecoms tower.