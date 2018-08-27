Mother, 49, and daughter, 22, stabbed to death in street
- 27 August 2018
A 49-year-old mother and her 22-year-old daughter have been stabbed to death in a street in Solihull.
West Midlands Police said they were treating the deaths of the pair, in the early hours, as murder.