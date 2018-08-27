Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anyone who sees Janbaz Tarin has been asked not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately

Police have named the man wanted over the double murder of a mother and daughter in Solihull.

Janbaz Tarin, 21, is being sought over the stabbings of his ex-partner, Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother, Khaola Saleem, 49, West Midlands Police said.

"Officers from across the force have been following a number of lines of inquiry to trace Tarin, but he has not yet been arrested," a spokesman said.

The mother and daughter were found in Northdown Road just after 00:30 BST.

Their relatives said in a statement: "Our family is devastated with the loss of our loved ones."

Anyone who sees Tarin has been asked not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother, Khaola Saleem, were pronounced dead at the scene

Officers said the two women had suffered serious stab wounds.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services they were tragically confirmed dead at the scene, which is outside Khaola's house," the force spokesman said.

Because it has had previous contact with the victims' family, West Midlands Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

'Misguided loyalty'

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "My message to Tarin would be that it's vitally important that we get to speak to you as soon as possible, so please do the right thing and let us know where you are."

She also appealed to the public to help find him.

Det Insp Corfield said anyone shielding him "through a sense of misguided loyalty" were committing an offence and would be prosecuted.

"We've been working flat out to apprehend Tarin since the early hours of this morning, following up a number of lines of inquiry," she said.

"As we have so far not been able to locate Tarin, I'm now asking for the public's help in tracing him."

Image copyright PA Image caption The force urged anyone with information about the murders to call 999

The family of the two women added: "We would like to give thanks for all the love and support we have received.

"We kindly request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Neighbours living in the quiet residential road reported being woken up by "a lot of screaming and shouting" and a man driving away in a van.

Ch Supt Bas Javid, Solihull policing commander, said: "Tragedies like this are incredibly rare, but that does not do anything to diminish the awful nature of what has happened in Solihull today.

"I'm sure the thoughts of everyone in the borough and beyond will be with the family and friends of Raneem and Khaola.

The force said there would be a "visible presence in the area" over coming days to provide reassurance in the community.