Police are making a direct plea to the man wanted over the double murder of a mother and daughter in Solihull.

Janbaz Tarin, 21, is being sought over the stabbings of his ex-partner, Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother, Khaola Saleem, 49.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "My message to Tarin would be that it's vitally important that we get to speak to you as soon as possible."

The women were found in Northdown Road in the early hours of Monday.

Their relatives said in a statement: "Our family is devastated with the loss of our loved ones."

Anyone who sees Mr Tarin has been asked not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother, Khaola Saleem, were pronounced dead at the scene

Officers said the two women had suffered serious stab wounds in the attack, just after 00:30 BST.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services they were tragically confirmed dead at the scene, which is outside Khaola's house," the force spokesman said.

Because it has had previous contact with the victims' family, West Midlands Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Image copyright PA Image caption People with food arrive at a property on Northdown Road in Solihull, where a murder investigation has been launched

'Screaming and shouting'

Det Insp Caroline Corfield appealed directly to Mr Tarin: "Please do the right thing and let us know where you are."

She also asked to the public to help find him: "If anyone knows where he is or thinks they may have seen him, I'd urge them to ring 999 immediately.

"If there's anyone out there who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty, they need to be aware that they are committing an offence and will be prosecuted."

Image copyright PA Image caption The force urged anyone with information about the murders to call 999

The family of the two women added: "We would like to give thanks for all the love and support we have received.

"We kindly request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Neighbours living in the quiet residential road reported being woken up by "a lot of screaming and shouting" and a man driving away in a van.

Chief Constable Dave Thompson said: "Huge effort under way to locate this man. Call us, web chat us or tell Crimestoppers UK if you can help."

West Midlands Police said there would be a "visible presence in the area" over coming days to provide reassurance in the community.