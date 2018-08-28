Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother, Khaola Saleem, were pronounced dead at the scene

A woman who was stabbed to death with her mother made a "number of calls" to police the night she was killed.

West Midlands Police said they tried to find Raneem Oudeh but were "unsuccessful" in locating her.

Janbaz Tarin, 21, is being sought after Miss Oudeh, 22, who had a two-year-old son, and her mother, Khaola Saleem, 49, were stabbed in Solihull.

They were found in Northdown Road in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said they had recovered the suspected murder weapon and a van had been seized for forensic examination.

The force said a referral has been made to the Independent Office of the Police Conduct concerning its contact with the family.