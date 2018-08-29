Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother, Khaola Saleem, were pronounced dead at the scene

Police hunting a man suspected of murdering his ex-partner and her mother believe he is being "protected".

Janbaz Tarin, 21, is wanted after Raneem Oudeh, 22, and Khaola Saleem, 49, were stabbed in Solihull on Monday as Ms Oudeh was on the phone to police.

Ms Oudeh was Mr Tarin's ex-partner and had made a number of calls to police on the day of her death.

West Midlands Police said a £5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Detectives believe Mr Tarin is still in the West Midlands area and that people are protecting him.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "Someone out there knows where he is. Janbaz Tarin deserves no protection."

In a video released by the force, Det Supt Mark Payne appealed directly to the suspect.

"So if Mr Tarin is watching this, hand yourself in. We will find you." he said.