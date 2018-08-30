Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack happened in an area of the park by York Road

Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a park.

The boys, aged 13 and 14, are believed to have been involved in an attack on a 16-year-old in Handsworth Park, Birmingham, at 18:40 BST on Monday.

The victim suffered a punctured lung after being chased and kicked to the floor before being stabbed in the back, West Midlands Police said.

A 15-year-old girl also suffered minor injuries.

The force said the boy remains in hospital with serious internal injuries.

Police said the attack happened in an area of the park by York Road.

The 13-year-old, from Handsworth, was arrested at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he had appeared in connection with a fight in the city centre.

The second arrested boy, 14, also from Handsworth, handed himself in to police.

Insp Greg Evans said: "This was a very nasty incident and one that has left a teenage boy with injuries that will have life-long implications for him.

"We believe there was some kind of altercation between two groups of children which rapidly escalated and resulted in a stabbing."