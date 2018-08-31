Solihull double murder suspect arrested

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother, Khaola Saleem, were pronounced dead at the scene

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the double murder of a mother and daughter.

Raneem Oudeh, 22, and Khaola Saleem, 49, were found stabbed to death at their home in Solihull on Monday.

West Midlands Police said it arrested the man in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham at about 22:00 BST on Thursday.

Ms Oudeh's ex-partner Janbaz Tarin had been named as a suspect in the investigation.

Officers launched a murder inquiry after the women's bodies were found in Northdown Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

The force put out several appeals for information, and carried out raids at a number of addresses in Birmingham.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield thanked the community for its support and said: "The response to our appeals has been excellent and tonight resulted in this arrest."

Ms Oudeh and Mrs Saleem, who had five other children, were born in Syria.

West Midlands Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it had previous contact with the victims' family.