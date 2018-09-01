Attempted murder charge after man hit by car in Erdington
- 1 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 26-year-old man was struck by a car in Birmingham.
The victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was hit on Hillaries Road in Erdington on 17 August.
Ibrar Ali, from The Broadway in Perry Barr, was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday.
The 19-year-old was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.