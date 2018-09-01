Image copyright Google Image caption A 33-year-old man died six days after being shot in Rickman Drive, Lee Bank

A murder investigation is under way after a man who was shot in a car died.

The 33-year-old was shot in Rickman Drive, Lee Bank, Birmingham, at 21:45 BST on 25 August.

West Midlands Police said he was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and died on Friday.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the shooting and is trying to trace the car and its occupants. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Det Insp Harry Harrison said: "Guns have no place in our society and we are determined to bring anyone who thinks it is acceptable to carry and use one to justice."