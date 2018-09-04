Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother Khaola Saleem died in the early hours of 27 August

A 21-year-old man accused of murdering his ex-partner and her mother has appeared in court.

Janbaz Tarin, of Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, 49.

The mother and daughter were found stabbed to death outside their home in Northdown Road, Solihull, on 27 August.

Mr Tarin spoke only to confirm his name at Birmingham Crown Court and was remanded in custody.

Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Janbaz Tarin was remanded in custody until a plea hearing expected on 30 October

He was arrested in Sparkhill on Thursday after an extensive police manhunt and Crimestoppers appeal.

Mr Tarin is expected to appear again on 30 October for a plea hearing, and his trial has been fixed for 4 March.

Judge Paul Farrer QC said the trial in March was estimated to last three weeks.