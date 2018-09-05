Police officer has ankle broken in Dudley pursuit
A police officer suffered a broken ankle and two more injured when a car they had been pursuing reversed into them.
West Midlands Police said officers spotted a grey Audi being driven "erratically" in Dudley during the early hours.
The car driver went through a red light and refused to stop for officers, the force said.
An armed response unit managed to stop the car in Cradley Road.
When an officer approached the car, it was allegedly reversed into the PC, causing him to suffer a broken ankle.
Two colleagues were also hurt when the Audi rammed their vehicles, West Midlands Police said.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, dangerous driving, wounding and car theft, while the passenger in the car, a 29-year-old woman, was also arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without authority. They are in police custody.
Ch Insp Jack Hadley said on Twitter the officers also suffered whiplash.