Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The off-duty officer was approached on Moreton Avenue at BST 13:30 on Wednesday

An off-duty police officer has been stabbed during an attempted car-jacking.

The West Mercia officer, in his 20s, was on Moreton Avenue, Great Barr, Walsall, at about 13:30 BST when he was approached by a man demanding his car keys.

He was then stabbed in the chest but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

West Midlands Police is appealing for people with information.

The force said the offender made off from the scene in a dark blue Ford Fiesta.

West Mercia Police said it was aware of the incident and supporting the officer and his family.