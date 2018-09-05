Off-duty officer stabbed in Great Barr car-jacking attempt
An off-duty police officer has been stabbed during an attempted car-jacking.
The West Mercia officer, in his 20s, was on Moreton Avenue, Great Barr, Walsall, at about 13:30 BST when he was approached by a man demanding his car keys.
He was then stabbed in the chest but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
West Midlands Police is appealing for people with information.
- Midlands Live: Debit card glitch means thousands charged twice; Dozens of pupils 'isolated for wearing wrong trousers'
The force said the offender made off from the scene in a dark blue Ford Fiesta.
West Mercia Police said it was aware of the incident and supporting the officer and his family.