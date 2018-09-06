Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family Handout Image caption Police launched a murder inquiry shortly after Anthony Sargeant's death

A man who died six days after being shot in a car in the West Midlands has been named by police.

Anthony Sargeant, 33, was shot in Rickman Drive, Lee Bank, Birmingham, at 21:45 BST on 25 August.

He was taken to hospital and died on 31 August. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a gunshot wound, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Sargeant's family said they "and the whole community are devastated by our tragic loss".

In a statement released by police, Mr Sargeant's family said: "He was the light and soul of our family and the wider community.

"How do we go on without our superhero? Life will never be the same."

The force launched a murder inquiry shortly after Mr Sargeant's death and appealed for witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

Detectives are continuing an investigation to trace the car and its occupants.

Det Insp Justin Mason-Spanner, from the force's homicide team, said: "We need to find answers for Anthony's family and bring those to justice who believe there is a place for guns in our communities."