Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The two bus passengers are not suspects, police said

Two men who may have witnessed a fatal attack outside a pub from a bus are being sought by police.

Matthew Powney, 31, died in hospital after suffering fatal head injuries outside the Malthouse pub, New Road, Willenhall on 9 July.

Shaun Addison, 27, of Furzebank Way, Willenhall, is due to face trial accused of murder in December.

"To make it clear, these men are not suspects," police said, but added they may have "vital information".

"This is still a very active investigation even though a suspect has been charged," Det Sgt Ian Wilkins, from West Midlands Police, said.

The force wants to trace the two men who were passengers on a 529 bus which was in the area at the time of the attack.

Image copyright JustGiving Image caption Matthew Powney worked at The Malthouse pub for seven years

Mr Powney, who had worked at the Wetherspoon pub for seven years, was said by police earlier to be a "bystander" during an attack.

He was described by his family as a "gentle, kind, loving person who wouldn't hurt anybody".