Image caption Lab 11 said its "deepest sympathies" were with the boy's family

A nightclub where a teenager died from a suspected drug overdose has had its licence temporarily suspended.

The 19-year-old was taken ill at Lab 11 in Trent Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, early on Sunday. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at City Hospital.

Birmingham City Council's licensing sub-committee has suspended the licence until a full review is carried out.

Prior to the council's ruling, the club had said it would close at the weekend "to allow a period of reflection".

The council said: "At this early stage it was suspected that the death was likely to have been caused by a drug overdose."

Will Power, co-owner of Lab 11, said on Wednesday it takes the "the wellbeing of our customers extremely seriously" and will review procedures.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family," he added.

The committee found the causes appeared to "originate from either patrons of the premises, or deficient security measures (perhaps at the door), and/or the inability of management to uphold the licensing objectives."

A full review will take place within 28 days.