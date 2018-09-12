Image copyright Skidmore family Image caption Lisa Skidmore was strangled by Leroy Campbell

An MP has criticised the probation service for "terrible failings" before the murder of a woman at the hands of a convicted sex offender.

Leroy Campbell, 57, raped and strangled Lisa Skidmore, attempted to murder her elderly mother and then set fire to a property in Wolverhampton in 2016.

A watchdog review found there should have been positive action to protect the public from Campbell.

Pat McFadden MP called for the service to make "whatever changes necessary".

Justice Minister Rory Stewart said he had visited Ms Skidmore's family to apologise.

The HM Inspectorate of Probation review released on Tuesday said the public expects "that the authorities will do their job properly, i.e. to take all reasonable action to keep risk to a minimum. That did not happen in this case".

Mr McFadden, MP for Wolverhampton South East, described its findings as "absolutely devastating".

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Campbell, 57, of Moseley, Birmingham, had a string of previous convictions for offences including rape and burglary the report said

"The probation service is there to monitor offenders and protect the public and the terrible failure to do resulted in the most appalling consequences," Mr McFadden added.

"It is really important that the Ministry of Justice and the probation service make whatever changes necessary to stop these terrible failings from happening again."

The report revealed Campbell, from Moseley, Birmingham, had six previous convictions for 11 offences including rape, burglary and attempting to strangle.

He had been released from prison four months before the attack, but told probation workers he was thinking of raping again, and had been looking at open windows.

Unacceptable and inexplicable

Instead of his remarks prompting an immediate recall to prison, Campbell was left "at large" despite a more junior probation officer consulting a senior officer over the comments, the report said.

When released, Campbell was not supervised at the highest level but at the lowest level, according to the report.

This meant "evaluation and record-keeping procedures were not followed properly" which was "unacceptable, and inexplicable", inspectors added.

Mr Stewart said: "I will ensure that we change our training, assessments and staff management."