Image copyright PA Image caption Oritse Williams was a member of boy band JLS who split in 2013

Former JLS member Oritse Williams has been charged with rape over an alleged attack on a fan in a hotel room after a concert.

The 31-year-old singer from Croydon, London, was arrested on 2 December 2016, the morning after performing at the Gorgeous club in Wolverhampton.

A second man, Jamien Nagadhana, 31, of Hounslow, London, has also been charged in connection with the incident.

Both men are due to appear before magistrates on 11 October.

At the time of Mr Williams' arrest, a statement released through his management said he denied the accusations.

The singer enjoyed chart success with JLS after featuring on the X Factor in 2008.

Mr Williams then began a solo career when the pop group disbanded in 2013.