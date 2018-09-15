Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption These three men are currently being treated as suspects, police said

A traffic warden was dragged from his moped and kicked and stamped on before his vehicle was stolen.

Police said "sickening violence" was used in the attack which took place in Alum Rock, Birmingham, on Friday afternoon.

The victim was taken to hospital, but is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.

A man was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Saturday but police still want to trace five men.

Dave Thompson, Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, described the attack as dreadful and Birmingham City Councillor Waseem Zaffar said it would not be tolerated.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption These two men may have information which can help police

Police said the warden was going about his job when the attack happened on Hartopp Road at the corner with College Road.

Det Sgt Lyons said: "I was absolutely furious when I saw the footage. The level of violence used is truly shocking, and I know every right-minded person who views it will share that anger.

"We've already spoken to the victim. CCTV and other inquiries have already begun, but people in the community will know who these men are."

He urged anyone with information to come forward to speak to police or Crimestoppers.