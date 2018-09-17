Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The pursuit took place in the city's Chester Road area

A 14-year-old girl left police "shocked" when they found she was behind the wheel of a car that crashed as they pursued it.

West Midland Police Traffic officers followed the Peugeot around Chester Road, Birmingham on Sunday afternoon.

Officers tweeted that the car "came to a halt after a minor crash" and when they went to speak to its two occupants they found they were girls aged 14.

"Necessary referrals etc will be put in place... #Shocking", they tweeted.

Both girls were detained at the scene.

