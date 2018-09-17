Girl, 14, leads police on car chase in Birmingham
A 14-year-old girl left police "shocked" when they found she was behind the wheel of a car that crashed as they pursued it.
West Midland Police Traffic officers followed the Peugeot around Chester Road, Birmingham on Sunday afternoon.
Officers tweeted that the car "came to a halt after a minor crash" and when they went to speak to its two occupants they found they were girls aged 14.
"Necessary referrals etc will be put in place... #Shocking", they tweeted.
Both girls were detained at the scene.
