Image caption The special operations unit of East Midlands police was deployed to assist with the counter-terrorism raids

Police have carried out a series of anti-terror raids across the West Midlands amid concerns about "extremist activity" and "fraud".

West Midlands Police counter terrorism unit searched a number of addresses in Birmingham, Coventry and Leicester on Tuesday.

The special operations unit of East Midlands police was also deployed.

The searches followed allegations of extremist activity in India and fraud offences, police said.

No-one has yet been arrested.