Image copyright Family handout

A seven-year-old boy remains in hospital weeks after falling critically ill on holiday in Egypt when he contracted salmonella, lawyers for his family say.

Luay Mohammad, from Birmingham, has been in critical care after suffering sepsis, seizures and a stroke.

He was one of six family members to fall ill while at the five-star Tia Heights resort in Hurghada in August.

Luay's mother Fathia Obayd said her son was screaming and struggling to breath.

"When we got to hospital we were told he might not make it, which is something simply no mother should ever have to hear about one of their children," the 30-year-old added.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Luay's mother said she will always look back at the holiday as "a nightmare"

"It is horrifying to think this all started with him suffering food poisoning, but that is what the medical experts have suggested.

"This was meant to be a special family holiday but now we will always look back on it as a nightmare."

Twelve members of his family arrived in Egypt on 27 July but Luay and five relatives began feeling unwell during the second week of their stay, solicitors Irwin Mitchell, who are now representing the family, say.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family were staying at Tia Heights resort in Hurghada

After they returned home to the Balsall Heath area of Birmingham on 10 August, Luay's condition, which started with high fever and hallucinations, deteriorated and he was taken to the city's children's hospital.

He remained in the intensive care unit for three weeks and is now stable and undergoing physiotherapy, lawyers said.

Amandeep Dhillon, from Irwin Mitchell, said: "It is still not known what Luay's long-term prognosis will be but we are investigating what Luay has faced and are determined to get answers following confirmation upon his return from holiday that he was suffering from salmonella."