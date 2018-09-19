Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage of fire courtesy @SnapperSK

A large fire has ripped through an historic former cinema in Birmingham overnight.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue service (WMFRS) were called to the old Royalty Cinema in Harborne at 00:32 BST.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the roof of the building on High Street, which dates to the 1930s.

One firefighter tweeted it had been started by arsonists but the fire service has not confirmed this.

Lee Baker, a station commander with West Midlands Fire Service, tweeted he was "sad to see this art deco building has finally been ruined by arsonists".

But the service and police have not officially confirmed the cause of the fire.

Up to 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at the fire's height. The service said crews were not able to access parts of the building due to structural damage.

A group which had been looking to bring the cinema back to life said it hoped the "damage is not too extensive"

At its height, 50 firefighters were called to the scene on High Street in Harborne

West Midlands Police said there were no casualties.

Neighbours were warned there was still a lot of smoke in the area and advised them to keep windows and doors closed.

The High Street in Harborne was closed while crews worked at the scene.

It was reopened by 08:00, but Greenhill Road remains closed.

On Facebook, the group which has been campaigning to restore the building said it was "devastated" to hear about the fire.

Rob Sutton, chairman of the Harborne Royalty Trust Board, said the Grade II listed site, which had been closed since 2010, had been used by rough sleepers.

But there had been "lots of support" in Harborne for its plans to turn the cinema into a community venue, with a public consultation on the scheme launching last week, he said.

He said it was too early to say how the fire might affect the plans in future:

"One of the trustees has been down there and we understand the main party of the building has been pretty well gutted," he said.

"Renovation is going to be a very difficult challenge now.

"But we are very willing to engage with the owner to look at ways we can turn this very sad event into a positive one for Harborne and tap into that massive support.