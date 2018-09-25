Image copyright Google Image caption Walsall Council said identifying children at risk was "an important first step"

More than 100 children are at risk of sexual exploitation in Walsall, a council report says.

A total of 102 children were identified by Walsall Children's Safeguarding Board (WSCB), of which 24 were at "serious risk".

Last year, Ofsted said the council was not rigorous enough in its work to identify and protect victims.

The findings of the report will be presented to Walsall Council's scrutiny and performance panel.

Carol Broughton, the council's head of safeguarding, said tackling child sexual exploitation (CSE) was "a complex process... for which there is no quick fix solution".

However identifying those at risk "is an important first step," she said.

The meeting will discuss how best to protect victims of CSE and identifying exploitation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Proposals include inviting every child identified to a meeting with parents, carers, and professionals including police and social workers, before putting in place a "clear action plan".

"We aim to tackle those that perpetrate abuse and will be seeking to do this through disruption and prosecution of abusers which we hope will deter others," Ms Broughton said.

Ofsted inspectors have recommended Walsall Council improve its response to children at risk, "making sure all assessments, safety plans and interventions are of a consistently good quality".