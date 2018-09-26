Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The first ambulance was responding to a 999 call when its window was cracked by a brick

Two ambulances have been taken off the road after being attacked with bricks.

Both vehicles were damaged as they went through an underpass in Birmingham on Tuesday, one at 14:30 BST and the second at 15:00.

The first had been on the way to a patient with breathing difficulties when it was hit, while the second was taking the same patient to hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the attacks "beggar belief" and the repairs will cost hundreds of pounds.

The first ambulance had been travelling with blue lights flashing along Birchfield Road, at the junction of Aston Lane, when its windscreen was damaged.

It meant a second ambulance had to be sent to the 999 call, causing a 10-minute delay.

The second was driving the same patient to hospital when the crew heard a loud bang.

Only once they arrived did they find a dent in the 'A post' just above the windscreen and driver's door.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Services Image caption Nathan Hudson, from the service, said the incidents could have resulted in serious injuries

Emergency services operations delivery director, Nathan Hudson, said: "Throwing a brick at any vehicle is dangerous and idiotic but when it is an ambulance responding to an emergency it beggars belief.

"Never mind that two vehicles are off the road which could be out helping to save lives, this was a horrendous incident for the staff involved.

"They do a difficult job at the best of times, but to have this sort of incident happen has understandably left them shocked and upset. I am just thankful that no-one was hurt.

"The potential for this to have turned into an incident which resulted in serious injury or worse is plain to see."

He urged anyone with information to contact West Midlands Police.