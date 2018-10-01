Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police are keeping an "open mind" over the motives of attack in Bloxwich

A man was injured when he had a corrosive substance thrown in his face as he was sitting in his car.

The victim, in his 40s, was attacked on the High Street, in Bloxwich, Walsall, at 18:50 BST on Sunday.

He was being treated for his injuries in hospital in what West Midlands Police said was an "isolated incident".

Detectives said they were keeping an "open mind" over the possible motive behind the attack. No arrests have been made.

Mike Glover-Johnson named himself on Facebook as the victim of what he described as a "random attack".

He wrote: "Thankfully people helped and their quick reactions may have stopped permanent scarring."

A number of police inquiries are underway, including searching CCTV, while officers are also trying to identify what the substance was.