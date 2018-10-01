Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee pleaded with the father as he dragged her into his home, the court heard

A man who stabbed his eight-year-old daughter in the chest in an apparent act of revenge against his ex-partner has been found guilty of murder.

William Billingham, 55, used a kitchen knife to kill Mylee after dragging her by the coat into his bungalow near Walsall on 20 January.

Birmingham Crown Court heard he killed her moments after holding the blade to the neck of her mother Tracey Taundry.

Billingham was convicted of murder and making a threat to kill Miss Taundry.

Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption William Billingham had claimed he had no memory of stabbing his daughter

The jurors deliberated for about 80 minutes before unanimously convicting Billingham of the two charges.

Prosecutors said he had "turned his anger" on Mylee to spite Miss Taundry after she began a relationship with a woman.

The unemployed factory worker opted not to give evidence and claimed he had no memory of stabbing his daughter. He said he was guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter due to depression.

But, at the start of the trial, prosecutor Karim Khalil QC said of the killing: "It was swift, deliberate, clinical, brutal.

"It was not some manic, unfocused assault.

"This was no accident and it was not a slight injury. It was a deep, violent thrust of a lethal weapon into the most vulnerable part of his young daughter's body."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV shows Mylee Billingham and her father

The trial had heard how Miss Taundry dialled 999 from outside Billingham's home in Brownhills and described how her daughter was screaming and pleading "stop it daddy".

The guilty verdict led to a cry of "yes" from the public gallery, where members of Mylee's family, including her mother, were watching.

After the verdicts, Judge Paul Farrer QC said Billingham underwent an operation part-way through the trial after injuring his wrists while on remand.

The jurors had earlier been told to ignore bandages covering his lower arms. He missed three days of his trial due to a stay in hospital after the apparent attempt to end his own life.

Billingham will be sentenced on Tuesday.