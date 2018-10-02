Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee pleaded with her father as he dragged her into his home, the court heard

A man who murdered his eight-year-old daughter in an apparent act of revenge against his ex-partner has been jailed for a minimum of 27 years.

William Billingham, 55, used a kitchen knife to kill Mylee at his home near Walsall on 20 January.

Judge Paul Farrer QC told him the murder was an act of "revenge" which was "driven by jealousy and anger".

He was convicted of murder and making a threat to kill Mylee's mother Tracey Taundry at Birmingham Crown Court.

The jury heard he had "turned his anger" on Mylee after her mother, Miss Taundry, began a relationship with a woman.

Billingham was given a concurrent two-year sentence for making a threat to kill Miss Taundry while holding a knife to her neck.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption William Billingham denied murder but claimed he was guilty of manslaughter due to depression

Judge Farrer told Billingham: "You turned that anger upon Mylee and killed her in order to cause pain to her mother.

"As such, this was an act of revenge. Alternately, this was the brutal, cowardly, killing of a defenceless and much-loved child who had her whole life ahead of her."

The unemployed factory worker opted not to give evidence during his trial and claimed he had no memory of stabbing Mylee.

He claimed he was guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter due to depression.