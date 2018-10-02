Image copyright Google Image caption Officers injured the man in the arm, after they forced entry to a house in Birmingham, at about 05:00 BST

A man was shot by armed officers during a dawn raid that led to six people being arrested, police have said.

Officers injured the man in the arm, after they forced entry to a house in Birmingham at about 05:00 BST, West Midlands Police said.

Four men and two women were arrested and a firearm was recovered during the raid in Shepherds Gardens, Edgbaston.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which said it had sent officers to the scene following the "pre-planned police operation".

All those arrested remain in police custody.

The firearm has since been sent for forensic examination.

The men aged 21, 35, 45 and 52 and women aged 59 and 64 are all from Birmingham, police said.