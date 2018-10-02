Three men have been stabbed in Birmingham city centre during disorder outside a McDonald's restaurant.

Emergency crews were called to three different locations on High Street at about 17:45 BST.

Witnesses told the BBC a group of about 100 teenagers were in the area at the time of the attacks.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one man had been "seriously injured" while the others were in "better condition".

West Midlands Police said the men had been taken to hospital with what were believed to be stab injuries.

Detectives said a cordon was in place around the High Street and Dale End area and CCTV was being examined.