Man in court over murder of Arthur Gumbley
- 3 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 87-year-old who was attacked during a break-in at his home.
Arthur "Bob" Gumbley died in hospital three weeks after the burglary in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on 21 November 2017.
Jason Wilsher, 19, of Barlestone Road, Bagworth, appeared at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.