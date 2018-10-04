Man denies 86-year-old's Small Heath stab death
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering an 86-year-old woman who died in a stabbing.
Riasat Bi was found wounded at her home in Aubrey Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, on 12 July.
Madni Ahmed, 20, of Cavendish Street, Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.
He also denied a charge of attempting to murder an 18-year-old man and a count of affray.
He was remanded in custody and is due before the same court on 21 December.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Bi died from multiple stab wounds.