A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering an 86-year-old woman who died in a stabbing.

Riasat Bi was found wounded at her home in Aubrey Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, on 12 July.

Madni Ahmed, 20, of Cavendish Street, Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.

He also denied a charge of attempting to murder an 18-year-old man and a count of affray.

He was remanded in custody and is due before the same court on 21 December.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Bi died from multiple stab wounds.