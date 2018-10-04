Image caption The two suspects will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court later

Two men have been charged with terrorism offences after allegedly preparing to travel to Syria.

Safwaan Mansur, 22, of Hampton Road in Aston, Birmingham, and Hanzalah Patel, also 22, of Frederick Road, Leicester, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

West Midlands Police charged the men with intending to of commit acts of terrorism.

The alleged offences happened between 31 May 2017 and 24 June 2017.

Mr Mansur and Mr Patel were first arrested in July 2017 but were released while inquiries continued.

They were then re-arrested in March this year.