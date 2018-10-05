Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Yvonne and Harrison Walsh were found at their home in Birmingham in 2013

The murders of woman and her baby son killed by her former partner could have been prevented, a report has found.

Wesley Williams strangled Yvonne Walsh, who had rejected his marriage proposal, and Harrison, seven months, at their Birmingham home in 2013.

A review said Williams had a history of domestic abuse and the deaths may have been prevented if information had been promptly shared about him.

Williams was jailed for life with a minimum 29-year term in December 2013.

Birmingham Community Safety Partnership, which published the joint domestic homicide and serious case review on Friday, said it was "committed to leading major change" in safeguarding adults and children from domestic violence.

Image caption Wesley Williams had a history of domestic abuse, the report said

Three months before the killings Williams was released from prison, having served a five year sentence for attacking his sister's ex-partner with a hammer.

Shortly after his release he began a relationship with Ms Walsh, 25, but initially refused to tell his West Midlands Police offender manager or Birmingham City Council's children's services team who his partner was.

Officers had made steps to identify Ms Walsh on social media, but the report said this "did not lead to immediate action to safeguard [her]".

In its conclusions, the report stated: "It appears that the woman [Ms Walsh] refused a marriage proposal from the perpetrator, and that the perpetrator believed that if given an ultimatum she would choose her children over him."

It added: "It is possible that if immediate action had been taken when the identity of the woman was discovered and a prompt disclosure was made to her about the risk posed to her and to her children, then appropriate safeguarding measures could have been taken, and her death and the death of her child could potentially have been prevented."

Danny Long, vice-chair of the Birmingham Community Safety Partnership, apologised on behalf of agencies involved saying they "could have done better and should have done better".

He added procedures had been put in place to "better share information".

The joint review team also made recommendations aimed at cutting the risk of a repeat of any of the failings.