Image caption Geoff Horsfield has set up a foundation to help vulnerable people get accommodation

An ex-footballer who put a homeless man up in a B&B for a weekend says he wants to "make life a bit better for people".

Geoff Horsfield, 44, met the rough sleeper while returning from a hospital with his nine-year-old daughter.

"This guy was dripping wet, cold and just sitting there... we got him a coffee and asked him his story."

In a tweet, the former Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion striker said "this is what my foundation & the fund raising is all about".

Mr Horsfield said he would find the man accommodation run by a foundation he set up in 2016.

He has previously set up five homes to help vulnerable people in the West Midlands.

Skip Twitter post by @Geoff_Hors_Foun Just met a couple of homeless guys near me, who were so cold, I've just put them in B&B for weekend, then come Monday im rehoming them, this is what my foundation & the fund raising is all about, so thanks to you all who have & still helping... — Geoff_Horsfield (@Geoff_Hors_Foun) October 6, 2018 Report

Speaking to the BBC, he said he and his daughter had been returning from hospital at about 21:00 BST on 6 October when they saw a homeless man in Wylde Green, Sutton Coldfield.

"This guy was dripping wet, cold and just sitting there with a thin blanket and a carrier bag.

"We got him a coffee and asked him his story.

"Then I just said 'let's get you put up in a B&B out of the cold'. So he came with us in the car to a place in Erdington where we put him up.

"I said he could invite a friend to stay there with him, but unfortunately the friend couldn't make it."

Since then the man, originally from the Lichfield area, has left the B&B and been in touch with Mr Horsfield.

"I just think it's important that we make life a bit better for people," Mr Horsfield added.

The gesture prompted praise from many on Twitter

Skip Twitter post by @R12LLO Sounds like you are doing some great things in Birmingham Geoff, homelessness is a huge problem and one that I think could be helped with just a little help from us all 👍 — Adam Rollason (@R12LLO) October 6, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @charlburybaggie I have been figuring out which damned good charity to fund raise for on a mad bike ride. Think ive decided 😊👍🚴‍♂️🚴‍♂️ — Mark Dixon (@charlburybaggie) October 6, 2018 Report

The ex-striker, who also played for Fulham and Halifax Town, quit as Port Vale coach in 2012 to run his own building business.

He carried out maintenance work for a housing association which helps vulnerable people, which led to him setting up his own foundation.

Mr Horsfield hopes to set up a centre for homeless people and ex-service personnel.