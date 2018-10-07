Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found collapsed in an alleyway after Heeley Road after being chased by two teenagers, police said

A 22-year-old man is in a critical condition after being chased and stabbed in an attempted car-jacking.

He was found collapsed with stab wounds in his chest and stomach by a friend in an alleyway in Selly Oak, Birmingham, just before 06:30 BST, police said.

The pair had been chased by two teenagers who approached them and demanded the keys to their parked car.

Officers said the two suspects, described as black and in their late teens, made off in a small silver car.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

'Shocking incident'

The two men had just parked the car following a night out.

Insp Jonathan Kiteley, said: "This is a shocking incident which has left a young man seriously ill in hospital.

"I would urge anyone who suspects who might be involved to contact us immediately so we can take these dangerous individuals off the street."

He said officers were investigating whether the suspects were the same as two teenagers who earlier attacked a group of people on Selly Hill Road and demanded money, before fleeing empty-handed.