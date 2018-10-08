Image copyright Family handout Image caption Holly Brown was on a school trip when her minibus crashed with a bin lorry

A bin lorry driver has admitted causing the death of a 14-year-old girl killed in a crash with a school minibus.

Holly Brown, 14, was on an art trip when the bus she was travelling in with classmates was hit by the refuse vehicle in Castle Vale, Birmingham.

Nicholas Buck, 53, of Kingshurst Way, Kingshurst, Birmingham, admitted causing death by dangerous driving in the crash on 7 July last year.

He is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 9 November.

Buck entered the guilty plea shortly before a jury was due to be sworn in to try the case.

He had previously admitted the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Image copyright PA Image caption The teenager was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash

Holly, a twin, was part of a 21-strong party from John Taylor High School, in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire, when the crash happened in Kingsbury Road.

The court heard Buck, who has a conviction from 2014 for driving without due care and attention, was told a prison sentence is inevitable.

Granting unconditional bail, Judge Avik Mukherjee told him: "I am sure you understand you have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.

"I cannot see any alternative other than a custodial sentence for this offence, but the court needs to know more about you before I can sentence you.

"It is in many ways an act of mercy to grant bail but it is certainly not any indication from me or the court generally that you will receive a non-custodial sentence."