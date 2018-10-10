Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tower block living: We're not slum people

Tower blocks residents have expressed concern they might be forced out of their area, after plans were approved to knock down their homes.

The towers are being bulldozed to make way for 250 new homes in Druids Heath, Birmingham - 50 homes less than are being demolished.

Some residents said they fear being re-housed in distant areas.

The council said there was residential support for the new homes which it says will be of superior quality.

Image caption The area's 15 tower blocks, which were built in the 1960s, have fallen into disrepair, the local authority said

Hillcroft, Kingswood, Barratts and Saxelby houses will be demolished along with Brookpiece tower. Heath House will be cleared.

Residents from Parker House, Middlefield House and Harrison House told the authority they did not want their homes to be knocked down, but for them to be rejuvenated to which the council has agreed.

At a meeting on Friday councillors questioned why those living in blocks due to be demolished were not guaranteed the right to return once the estate was regenerated, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Image copyright David Elsdon Image caption Resident David Elsdon said he is worried where he will be re-housed

The council has said it will consider a right to return policy.

Kingswood House resident David Elsdon said he had wanted the "disgraceful" and "neglected" blocks to come down, but he is now worried.

He said: "Where are they going to put us, because I don't want to move to the other side of Birmingham."

Image caption A total of 88 percent of residents from three blocks told the authority they did not want their homes to be knocked down

Cabinet member for homes and neighbourhoods, Sharon Thompson, said: "We want residents to be proud of the area where they live, and our priority has been doing what is best for the neighbourhood."

The future of the area's remaining tower blocks will be discussed at a later date.