Birmingham & Black Country

Birmingham NatWest 'bank robbery' was hide and seek game

  • 11 October 2018
NatWest Bank in St Philip's Place, Birmingham Image copyright Google
Image caption Armed police were called to the bank after a member of the public saw staff underneath desks

Armed police were called to a suspected bank robbery, only to find staff at the city centre branch were playing a team building game of "hide and seek".

Staff at NatWest in St Philip's Place, Birmingham, were seen hiding under desks at 09:50 BST on Wednesday by a member of the public who called police.

Armed officers arrived and were told it was a "false alarm" as they was playing the game for training.

NatWest said it would speak to staff so they could learn from the incident.

In a tweet, Ch Insp Dave Keen thanked the member of the public who called police before using an emoji and meme to make light of the training exercise.

A NatWest spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that it was a false alarm, following a team building exercise.

"[We] will be speaking to the members of staff involved to ensure that they all learn from this incident."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites