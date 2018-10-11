Image copyright PA Image caption Oritse Williams attended the hearing in Walsall on Thursday

Former JLS member Oritse Williams has appeared in court accused of raping a fan in a hotel room after a concert.

The 31-year-old was arrested in December 2016 in connection with an incident in a hotel in Wolverhampton.

The singer, who first appeared on X Factor in 2008, was given unconditional bail by magistrates in Walsall.

Mr Williams, from Croydon, south London, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 8 November.

Co-defendant Jamien Nagadhana, 31, from Hounslow, London, is charged with assault by penetration over the same incident and was also bailed to attend the crown court on the same date.

Mr Williams said after the allegations came to light that he would be stepping back from charity work.

A statement released at the time of his arrest, by 10 Worlds Music UK, which looked after Mr Williams, said the singer denied the accusations.