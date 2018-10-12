Building society in Birmingham ram-raided
- 12 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A building society has been the target of ram-raiders with debris of glass and metal left spilling onto the street.
The branch of Nationwide on Chapman Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham was targeted during the early hours.
The raid left the front of the branch open to the elements.
Nobody has been arrested and it is not yet known if the thieves took any cash. Chapman Road was closed while West Midlands Police carried out inquiries.
Tweeting about the raid, West Midlands Police force response said an investigation has been launched.
Good morning from B-Unit. Birmingham West Officers dealing with a ram raid at Nationwide Small Heath. Chapman Road is currently closed. Unfortunately no one in custody but investigation started #BirminghamWest LW pic.twitter.com/ft8myIYKt6— Force Response (@ResponseWMP) October 12, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ResponseWMP