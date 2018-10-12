Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police were called to Raven Crescent, in Ashmore Park, Wolverhampton at around 05:15 BST on Friday to reports of a disturbance

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death, police said.

Police were called to Raven Crescent, in Ashmore Park, Wolverhampton, at around 05:15 BST following reports of a disturbance.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and the three men were arrested nearby.

West Midlands Police said gunshot sounds heard in the area were believed to have been due to a car on fire.

Officers are investigating the potential links of the disturbance to the car fire, the force said.

Supt Matt Markham said: "This murder investigation is at a really early stage and we are still trying to build a picture of exactly what happened.

"We know a number of people heard what they thought were gunshots in the area, but we now believe that this may be down to the car that was on fire at the scene."