A man has been released without charge after being arrested on suspicion of a stabbing murder, police have said.

Officers were called to Raven Crescent, in Ashmore Park, Wolverhampton, at about 05:15 BST on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and three men were arrested nearby.

The two other arrested men remain in police custody.

West Midlands Police said gunshot sounds heard in the area were believed to have been due to a car on fire.