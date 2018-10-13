Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were called by ambulance staff who were treating the man in a car park on Engine Lane, Brierley Hill, Dudley at around 01:00 BST

A man has been stabbed to death in a car park near a shopping centre.

The victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead on Engine Lane, close to the Merry Hill complex in Brierley Hill, at about 01:00 BST.

Three men, aged 30, 27 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, West Midlands Police said.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster said the dead man's family was being supported and officers continued to investigate.