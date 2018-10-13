Image copyright Google Image caption It is not yet known who owns the building, West Midlands Fire Service said

A fire has broken out at a large factory unit.

People reported seeing smoke coming from the building on Priory Road in Aston, Birmingham, at about 10:25 BST, the fire service said.

More than 20 firefighters have been sent to tackle the blaze, West Midlands Fire Service said.

It is not yet known who owns the building, which is on the same road where a derelict unit caught fire earlier this year, it added.