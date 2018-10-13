Birmingham & Black Country

Aston factory unit fire: Five fire crews sent to scene

  • 13 October 2018
Priory Road in Aston Image copyright Google
Image caption It is not yet known who owns the building, West Midlands Fire Service said

A fire has broken out at a large factory unit.

People reported seeing smoke coming from the building on Priory Road in Aston, Birmingham, at about 10:25 BST, the fire service said.

More than 20 firefighters have been sent to tackle the blaze, West Midlands Fire Service said.

It is not yet known who owns the building, which is on the same road where a derelict unit caught fire earlier this year, it added.

