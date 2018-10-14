Wolverhampton windmill destroyed in suspected gas blast
A windmill in Wolverhampton has been destroyed in a suspected gas blast.
Fire crews were called to the Grade II-listed building on Windmill Lane in the Castlecroft area of the city at about 19:40 BST on Saturday.
Police said the "significant structural damage" appeared to have been caused by a boiler explosion. It is believed that no-one was injured.
Councillor Wendy Thompson said on Twitter: "This is terrible. A wonderful historic landmark."
"Do hope everyone is safe," the councillor for the Tettenhall and Wightwick ward added.
'Really sad'
One resident, Victoria Jones, has set up a donation page to raise £500 for the man who calls the windmill home.
In a statement posted on the page, she said: "Last night an awful explosion took place... not only did this destroy a historic building but also a man's home and memories.
"Let's pull together as a community to help raise some money to help him get back on feet."
Councillor Jane Stevenson said: "I am so sorry to see this. A beautiful landmark in this part of Wolverhampton. Hoping nobody was hurt."
Resident Paul Millington said "Really sad to see this happen to such a beautiful old building and landmark in our area."
West Midlands Police said officers were called by the fire service at about 20:30 and helped with temporary road closures.
A spokeswoman for the force said no injuries had been reported on the police log.
Gas company Cadent, which supplies gas to the area, said it was called at about 19:45 and disconnected the supply to the property.
Officials said they also checked the supply in street and a service pipe for the area.
A spokeswomen for the company said it did "not yet know whether the explosion was gas-related".