Image copyright @Wton_Fire Image caption Specialists have assessed the structural damage to the building

A windmill in Wolverhampton has been destroyed in a suspected gas blast.

Fire crews were called to the Grade II-listed building on Windmill Lane in the Castlecroft area of the city at about 19:40 BST on Saturday.

Police said the "significant structural damage" appeared to have been caused by a boiler explosion. It is believed that no-one was injured.

Councillor Wendy Thompson said on Twitter: "This is terrible. A wonderful historic landmark."

"Do hope everyone is safe," the councillor for the Tettenhall and Wightwick ward added.

'Really sad'

One resident, Victoria Jones, has set up a donation page to raise £500 for the man who calls the windmill home.

In a statement posted on the page, she said: "Last night an awful explosion took place... not only did this destroy a historic building but also a man's home and memories.

"Let's pull together as a community to help raise some money to help him get back on feet."

Skip Twitter post by @Wton_fire Crews are assessing the structure of the windmill ...windmill lane is closed junction of castlecroft lane due to the unsafe structure 🚒🚒 pic.twitter.com/9QaEHqCFoE — Wolverhampton Fire (@Wton_fire) October 13, 2018 Report

Councillor Jane Stevenson said: "I am so sorry to see this. A beautiful landmark in this part of Wolverhampton. Hoping nobody was hurt."

Resident Paul Millington said "Really sad to see this happen to such a beautiful old building and landmark in our area."

West Midlands Police said officers were called by the fire service at about 20:30 and helped with temporary road closures.

A spokeswoman for the force said no injuries had been reported on the police log.

Image copyright Google Image caption The windmill is near the Church of the Good Shepherd

Gas company Cadent, which supplies gas to the area, said it was called at about 19:45 and disconnected the supply to the property.

Officials said they also checked the supply in street and a service pipe for the area.

A spokeswomen for the company said it did "not yet know whether the explosion was gas-related".