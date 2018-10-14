Image caption Another man arrested in connection with the incident has been released without any further action, police said.

Two men arrested on suspicion of a stabbing murder have been released on bail, police have said.

Officers were called to Raven Crescent, in Ashmore Park, Wolverhampton, at about 05:15 BST on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and three men were arrested nearby.

Another man arrested in connection with the death was released without any further action.

West Midlands Police said the two men have been handed "strict bail conditions".