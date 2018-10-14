Image copyright Google Image caption Ambulance staff tried to save the man in a car park on Engine Lane, Brierley Hill, Dudley at around 01:00 BST, police said

Two men have been released without charge after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man found stabbed to death in car park.

The victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead on Engine Lane, close to the Merry Hill complex in Brierley Hill, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday.

The men, aged 30 and 27, face no further action, West Midlands Police said.

A 25-year-old man, also arrested on Saturday, remains in police custody.