A police officer has denied making inappropriate sexual remarks to a complainant.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, PC Colin Noble pleaded not guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

It is alleged the 47-year-old used "highly sexualised language" between 22 June and 24 August last year.

Mr Noble, whose address cannot be published because of a court order, was granted unconditional bail.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had previously said he was alleged to have neglected legitimate police work in an attempt to pursue a sexual relationship with a complainant.

The IOPC said it began its investigation following a referral from West Midlands Police in August 2017.

Mr Noble is due to face trial at Birmingham Crown Court on April 1.